120 govt officials dismissed, 39 given compulsory retirement in 5 years: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Mar 24 (PTI) The Odisha government has dismissed 120 employees and given compulsory retirement to 39 officials over the past five years for indulging in corruption, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query from BJD legislator Dhruba Charan Sahoo, the CM said, "In all, 120 government employees have been dismissed, while another 39 officials were forced to take compulsory retirement for indulging in corruption and acquiring disproportionate assets between 2020 and 2024." The government has also seized assets worth Rs 59.47 crore from these public servants, he added.

Giving a year-wise breakdown, Majhi said 31 government officials were dismissed in 2023, 30 in 2024, 27 in 2020 and 16 each in 2021 and 2022.

He said 23 officials were given premature retirement in 2021, 13 in 2022 and three each in 2020, 2023 and 2024.