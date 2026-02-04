120 kg of silver jewellery worth Rs 1 crore stolen in Rajkot

Rajkot, Feb 4 (PTI) Silver jewellery weighing nearly 120 kg and worth Rs 1 crore was stolen from a house in Ranchhod Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Atul Busa, the complainant, told police he had kept the jewellery at his friend Bipinbhai's house.

"Busa is a silver trader and had kept nearly 120 kg of silver jewellery worth Rs 1 crore at his friend's house. He learnt from Bipinbhai in the morning that the silver had been stolen, following which he approached police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Hetal Patel.

Sources said the footage of a CCTV camera showed three men entering the house at around 2:30 am, and leaving in a car with some bags.

Silver prices have skyrocketed in global markets over the last few months.