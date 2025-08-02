120 students hostels to be built by Maharashtra social justice department: Minister Shirsat

Akola, Aug 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday said 120 hostels will be made by his department across the state for which a sum of Rs 1200 crore has been earmarked.

Speaking after inaugurating the Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajik Nyaya Bhavan here, he also said there are plans to develop 'Vijay Stambh' in Pune's Bhima Koregaon, which commemorates a battle between the East India Company and the Peshwas, and Chavdar Lake area in Mahad.

He said the social justice department will always ensure funds for students hostels.