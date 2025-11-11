1,200 aspirants seek tickets from Cong to contest Mumbai civic body polls; deadline extended

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Tuesday extended the deadline for submission of application forms by aspirants seeking party tickets for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections likely to be held in January 2026.

Party spokesperson and media coordinator Sureshchandra Rajhans said the forms are being distributed at the Mumbai Congress office - Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

The deadline has been extended from November 12 to 14, and forms will be available between 12 noon and 5 pm.

The Congress has begun preparations for the civic polls, and Rajhans said the party has received an overwhelming response from aspirants.

So far, over 1,200 forms have been purchased by those interested in contesting the BMC elections on a Congress ticket, he added.

The municipal corporation elections are expected to be held in January next year. PTI MR NP