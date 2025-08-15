1200 cyber criminals, 484 drug peddlers arrested in 6 months in Jharkhand: DGP

Ranchi, Aug 15 (PTI) Intensifying drive against cyber crime and illegal drug trade, the Jharkhand police nabbed 1200 cyber criminals in six months since January, besides arresting 484 involved in narcotics trade, Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta said the police are committed to curb illegal opium cultivation and destroyed its crop on 27,000 acres of land.

He was addressing the 79th Independence Day function at the state police headquarters here.

"Jharkhand police destroyed opium crop on 27000 acres of land, arrested 484 drug peddlers between January and June this year, and seized narcotics worth Rs 34 crore. It arrested 700 accused involved in cyber crime in the six months, in addition to nabbing 474 cyber criminals through the Pratibimb app," the DGP said.

Gupta said a 'Mahila Shakti Commando' force has been formed for women's safety in the state, in addition to launching a Women Helpline Number.

The DGP also asserted that the police have waged a war to wipe out Naxalism from the state, and 17 of them were killed during encounters, while 197 were arrested in six months, and 10 were forced to surrender. PTI NAM NN