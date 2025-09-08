1200 houses damaged in recent floods, landslides in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) As many as 1200 houses have suffered damage due to heavy rain, landslides, and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, with relief operations underway to provide timely succour to calamity-affected households, officials said on Monday.

"Approximately 1200 houses are partially or fully damaged across the district due to incessant rains and landslides in Kathua district," Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma said.

Sharma, who supervised the operation of a relief distribution camp at the Ghatti area of the district, noted that the administration has already extended financial assistance to over 500 families under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), with efforts ongoing to assist the remaining households.

He also mentioned that machinery has been pressed into service to retrieve remains from damaged properties, enabling affected households to begin restoration where possible.

Relief camps are being organised at the subdivision level, while parallel efforts are underway to restore road, power, and drinking water connectivity disrupted by rains and floods.

The deputy commissioner reiterated that early restoration of essential services, timely disbursement of relief assistance, and addressing public grievances remain top priorities of the administration.

Families that suffered losses due to incessant rain and flash floods were provided relief material comprising dry rations, blankets, mattresses, and tents to ease their immediate difficulties.

Interacting with locals, the deputy commissioner assured that the administration is afoot to reach out to all affected families, even in the remotest corners of the district, to provide immediate relief and support for rehabilitation under SDRF norms.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishavjeet Singh and other revenue officials were present at the camp, where they also engaged with affected families to understand their concerns. PTI AB MPL MPL