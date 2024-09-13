12,000 houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobbler community under PMAY: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said 12,000 houses would be built for dabbawalas and members of the 'charmakar' (cobbler) community in three years under the PM Awas Yojana.

The deputy chief minister has signed a memorandum of understanding with developers for the housing project.

As per a release from Fadnavis's office, this will be a project of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

A 30-acre plot will be provided by Priyanka Homes Realty, and Naman Builders will execute it on a no-profit-no-loss basis, it stated.

The 500 sq ft homes will be available at Rs 25 lakh, the release said.

The dream of dabbawalas (tiffin-box carriers) to own houses will be fulfilled, Fadnavis said in the statement. PTI MR ARU