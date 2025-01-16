12,000 'Lakhpati Didis' empowered in J-K, Omar hopes number will grow significantly

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday expressed satisfaction over the empowerment of more than 12,000 'Lakhpati Didis' in the Union territory and expressed hope that this number would grow significantly.

He emphasised that financial independence for women not only strengthens individuals but also uplifts society as a whole.

A 'Lakhpati Didi' is a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an annual household income exceeding Rs 1,00,000.

Addressing a 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' here, Abdullah reaffirmed his government's commitment to the Umeed Programme, pledging to take all necessary steps, allocate required funds, and simplify procedures to ensure its continued growth and success.

"As I stand here today, my heart is filled with pride. I want to assure all of you — our daughters, sisters, and mothers — that the government is fully committed to supporting this programme. We will take every necessary step to ensure its continued growth, provide the required funds, and simplify procedures to empower more women," he said.

Highlighting the programme’s impact, the chief minister expressed satisfaction that over 12,000 'Lakhpati Didis' have been empowered under the initiative. "This programme (Umeed Programme), which began during my first tenure as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has exceeded expectations. Who would have thought that this initiative would lead to the emergence of ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Jammu and Kashmir? "And yet, here we are, witnessing incredible stories of success, perseverance, and achievement,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah highlighted the program’s evolution, noting that many women have not only achieved self-reliance but are also creating job opportunities for others. "You are no longer just beneficiaries of this programme, you are its leaders and torchbearers," he remarked.

Acknowledging the potential of the Umeed Programme to serve as a national model, he urged the replication of its success stories in other states.

He also announced plans for women entrepreneurs to receive training and skill development opportunities across India, with a batch of women already scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad for advanced training.

On the occasion, Abdullah virtually launched several key initiatives to further empower women entrepreneurs under the Umeed Programme. These included the felicitation of 11,936 'Lakhpati Didis', the e-delivery of engagement orders for 650 banking correspondents, and the e-inauguration of four common training centres to build the capacity of potential ‘Lakhpati Didis.’ Additionally, the Chief Minister witnessed the e-disbursement of loans to 2,016 self-help groups and 165 cluster-level federations for establishing mini-custom hiring centres. PTI AB NSD NSD