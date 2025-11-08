12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district

Ranchi, Nov 8 (PTI) Around 12,000 litres of “adulterated” petrol were seized from two tankers during a checking drive in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Saturday, police said.

The seizure was made after police received secret information that two tankers, carrying adulterated flammable substances, were being transported to Bihar through Godda, they said.

Based on the information, a checking drive was conducted on Pakur-Godda Road near Singhvahini Bridge under Mufassil police station limits. During the drive, the police tried to stop two suspected tankers around 1.10 am, but the drivers managed to flee, Godda SDPO Ashok Ravidas told PTI.

“The vehicles were brought to the police station but nobody arrived to claim it. We are sending the sample of the fuel for lab test to determine the adulteration. The owners of the tankers are being traced,” he said.

He said they also received information that the exercise of adulteration is carried out at one Piprajori village in Deodanr police station area.

“We conducted a raid in the village and recovered some mixing materials from a closed house. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Ravidas said they were suspecting that ethanol was being mixed in the fuel illegally. PTI SAN NN