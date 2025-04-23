121 medical graduates from Pune-based AFMC commissioned into armed forces

Pune, Apr 23 (PTI) As many as 121 graduates of the 59th batch of the Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), including 28 women, embarked on a new journey on Wednesday after they were commissioned into the defence forces.

At a grand ceremony held at the Capt Devashish Sharma, Kirti Chakra Parade Ground, AFMC, 121 medical graduates were formally commissioned into the Indian armed forces after a passing out parade, according to a release.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). She reviewed the impressive commissioning parade, which was commanded by Medical Cadet (now Lieutenant) Saurabh Singh Yadav.

In her address, Vice-Admiral Sarin urged the newly-commissioned officers to uphold the highest standards of service and commitment to the nation.

"You are now the torchbearers of a proud legacy. Uphold the values of honour, integrity, and selfless service. Lead with purpose, serve with humility, and strive to make a meaningful difference. Uphold the values and ethos of the Armed Forces Medical Services. Let sincerity be your foundation, dedication your compass, and integrity your guiding light," she said.

The 59th batch of AFMC achieved outstanding results in the MUHS (Maharashtra University of Health Sciences) winter 2024 examinations, with 145 cadets successfully graduating, including five cadets from friendly foreign nations, said the release.

The premier medical institute of armed forces is affiliated to the Nashik-based MUHS.

Among the 121 cadets commissioned into the AFMS, a tri-service entity, 93 were gentlemen cadets and 28 lady cadets. Of these, 95 cadets were commissioned into the Army, 11 into the Navy and 15 joined the Air Force, the release added.