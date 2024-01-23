12,104 crimes registered in Thane commissionerate in 2023; count up by 143 from 2022

Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) At least 12,104 crimes were reported in the Thane Commissionerate in Maharashtra in 2023, of which 73 per cent of the offences have been detected, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

In 2022, as many as 11,961 offences were reported in the limits of the commissionerate with a detection rate of 70 per cent and the number of crimes increased by 143 in 2023, the official said.

As per data shared by the additional commissioner (crime), Punjabrao Ugale, Thane recorded 87 murder and 159 attempted murder cases in 2023, which is a slight decline from the previous year's 93 and 140 cases respectively.

At least 17 cases of dacoity and 581 robberies were reported in the commissionerate in 2023, and the detection rate had improved from 65 per cent to 78 per cent this year, the data revealed.

Cases of rioting went up to 231 in 2023 compared to the previous year's 205, while 415 rape cases were registered compared to the previous year's 432, it was stated.

Thane Commissionerate includes Thane city, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur towns. PTI COR ARU