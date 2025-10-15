122 kgs of banned firecrackers seized in Delhi, one held

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Over 120 kg of banned firecrackers were seized and a man arrested following a raid in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid and apprehended Vivek (21), who was allegedly selling banned firecrackers from his grocery store, they said.

The raiding team recovered 11 plastic bags, weighing 122 kgs, containing firecrackers of various brands and types from his possession, the police said.

During questioning, Vivek told police that he procured the firecrackers from another state to sell them locally at a higher price during the festive season, an officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI BM NB