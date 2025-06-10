123 Army personnel join special yoga session in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) In a camp organised by the Army on Tuesday, 123 personnel joined a special yoga session in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri, a defence spokesman said.

The Army organised the camp at Tain and Mangal Devi, highlighting the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being and discipline among the troops, the spokesman said.

Led by experienced Army personnel trained in yoga, the session brought together over a strength of 123 personnel, he said.

The troops were engaged positively throughout the session, with many expressing a newfound interest in incorporating yoga into their daily routines, he said.

The spokesman said a brief talk on the benefits of yoga was also conducted, emphasising its role in enhancing focus, reducing stress and improving overall well-being.

The conduct of the yoga session was aimed at promoting health, wellness and positive values among the troops, he said, adding the participants said the yoga session not only inspired them but also reinforced the values of discipline and dedication in leading a healthy life. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS