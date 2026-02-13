12,300 coaches, 460 locomotives equipped with CCTV cameras: Railway Minister

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Approximately 12,300 coaches, including all operational Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains and 460 locomotives, are equipped with CCTV cameras, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi wanted to know whether the government had issued any instructions to all Zonal Railways to provide CCTV cameras in the coaches and locomotives.

"Indian Railways has taken up the work of installing CCTV cameras in coaches and locomotives with the purpose of improving the safety and security of the passengers. The provision of CCTV cameras is expected to deter miscreant activities, vandalism, thefts and also assist in the investigation of the incidents," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Accordingly, Zonal Railways and Production Units have initiated action for procurement and installation of CCTV cameras in coaches and locomotives. Till date, approximately 12,300 coaches (including all operational rakes of Vande Bharat & Amrit Bharat trains) & 460 locomotives, plying over IR's network, are equipped with CCTV cameras."