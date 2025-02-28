12,325 buses operating in UP; 1,540 new routes planned to connect villages: Minister

Lucknow, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Daya Shankar Singh informed the Assembly on Friday that the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is currently operating 12,325 buses and the state government has identified 1,540 new routes to improve connectivity in unserved villages.

Singh, UP Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge), was responding to a question by SP MLA Akhilesh during the ongoing Budget Session.

He said 9,373 buses are owned by the UPSRTC while 2,952 are privately contracted. These buses connect rural areas to blocks, tehsils and districts, enhancing public transport accessibility. The new routes will benefit 28,000 villages, he added.

In response to SP MLA Pankaj Malik's query, Singh said the government plans to replace dilapidated buses with new ones. Buses deemed unfit and meeting auction criteria are removed from the fleet.

Under capital investment, 6,138 buses have been procured between 2023-24 and 2024-25, he informed.

On outdated buses in the National Capital Region (NCR), Singh clarified that no bus over 10 years old or exceeding 11 lakh kilometres is operational there. He emphasised that the procurement of 6,138 new buses is the largest in the department's history, with 3,000 buses allocated for the Kumbh Mela.

Generally, buses are replaced after 10 years or 11 lakh kilometres but with repairs, some run for up to 15 years.

Singh also announced that electric buses will soon be introduced in rural areas and Atal Electric city buses will connect two cities.

In response to MLA Vinod Chaturvedi, he revealed that 700 buses remained non-operational in January 2025 due to a shortage of drivers and conductors, causing an income loss of Rs 8,08,000.

Regarding old buses, Singh told SP MLA Pallavi Patel that 219 buses in the fleet are over 12 years old, while 2,315 buses have crossed 12 lakh kilometres. PTI AR KIS KSS KSS