124 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Bengaluru taken into police custody

Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI) In a special operation, the CCB on Friday took into custody 124 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly residing illegally in Bengaluru, police said.

In the early hours, four special teams comprising officers and staff of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a targeted operation in the jurisdiction of Kadugodi and Varthur police stations here, police said.

"During the operation, 124 Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly constructed temporary sheds and were residing there illegally were taken into custody. Among them were 48 men, 42 women and 34 children," the office of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said in a statement.

They have been subjected to inquiry, and a report has been submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) authorities for further appropriate action to deport the illegally residing Bangladeshi nationals back to their country, it said.

Based on the directions of the police commissioner to collect information on foreigners illegally residing in Bengaluru and to take legal action against them, a special operation has been conducted over the past few days by various police units across the city to trace such individuals.

As a result of this drive, a total of 200 foreign nationals who were allegedly residing illegally in Bengaluru have been taken into custody so far, police said.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and the Department of Social Welfare.

The drive to identify Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Bengaluru will continue, they added. PTI AMP KH