1.24 lakh voters added to electoral rolls in Thane district

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Thane district has added 1,24,407 voters in the latest revision of electoral rolls, collector Ashok Shingare said on Wednesday.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October this year.

The number of voters above 85 years of age dropped to 58,818 from 59,063. The number of voters in the 18-19 age bracket increased from 1,05,966 to 1,19,327, and the number of disabled voters went up from 35,716 to 36,517.

The gender ratio -- number of women for every 1,000 men -- in the voter list improved from 857 to 859.

A summary revision of voters eligible as of July 1, 2024, was completed on August 6, the collector said.

The total number of voters in the district now stands at 68,01,244, an addition of 1,24,407 since the Lok Sabha elections.

There are 31,42,859 women voters -- a rise of 62,645 -- and 1,334 transgender ones. The number of male voters went up by 61,760.

The elector-to-population ratio (E.P.) improved by 1.27 percentage points to 69.72 percent.

The maximum 5,20,977 voters are registered in Owla-Majiwada assembly constituency while Ulhasnagar has the lowest 2,62,466 electors.

