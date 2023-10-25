124 schools under Centre's PM-SHRI scheme inaugurated in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated 124 Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India across the state in the first phase of the scheme.

Speaking at the event organised by the Haryana school education department in Rohtak, Pradhan said schools under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) programme will be a symbol of excellence with 21st-century modern education.

The Union minister expressed confidence that the launch of the schools under the PM-SHRI scheme will increase the potential of school education in Haryana and the children of the state will benefit from the initiative.

Pradhan said the new education policy has played a vital role in formulating the growth of students in every aspect of their curriculum.

According to an official statement, he also commended the outstanding efforts made by Haryana in the education sector, highlighting that the state is emerging as a leader in education in the country.

Pradhan mentioned the promotion of skill- and technology-based education and the emphasis on the mother tongue in the new education policy.

He also appreciated the achievements of Haryana players in the recently held Asian Games in China.

In an effort to enhance the quality of education in the state, 124 schools under the PM SHRI scheme have been inaugurated in the first phase, Khattar said.

An additional 128 schools will be introduced in the second phase, he added.

In the first phase, an allocation of Rs 85 crore has been provided by the central government for the establishment of 124 schools under the scheme, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

The Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme aims at delivering quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and creating and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills.

PM-SHRI is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims at developing more than 14,500 schools across the country by strengthening select existing schools being managed by all forms of government.

Khattar announced that the 4,000 playway schools established in the state will now be recognised as 'Bal Vatika' Schools.

The government also plans to establish a similar number of additional schools in the future. Anganwadi centres have been transformed into schools to provide children with an education that incorporates sports and play, he said. PTI SUN IJT IJT