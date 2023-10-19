1.25 crore families in UP to get ownership rights of land leased under SVAMITVA scheme by year end: CM

Aligarh/Hathras/Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 1.25 crore families in the state will be given ownership rights of leased land under PM SVAMITVA scheme by the end of this year.

While addressing the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Conference organised at the Numaish Maidan in Aligarh, Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 208 development projects worth Rs 497 crore, an official statement issued in Lucknow said.

He said, "75 lakh families in the state were given possession of the land where they reside. By December 2023, 1.25 lakh families of Uttar Pradesh will be given ownership rights of leased land under the PM SVAMITVA Yojana." Adityanath also visited Hathras to inaugurate and lay the foundation of 214 development projects worth Rs 177.29 crore, and distribute certificates to beneficiaries of various government schemes, an official statement said.

The CM pointed out the substantial improvements made in the lives of individuals belonging to SC and ST communities.

“Before 2017, people belonging to SC and ST used to face an identity crisis. They no longer grapple with identity crises due to the combined efforts of the double-engine government under PM Modi." "The government's efforts are dedicated to realising the harmonious society envisioned by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar throughout the country, exemplifying the essence of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’,” he added.

Stating that the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram temple is going on, he said there have been significant transformations at Baba Vishwanath Dham.

He praised PM Modi’s commitment to transforming the places associated with Bhimrao Ambedkar into revered pilgrimage sites. “All these locations have been established as Panch Tirtha.” He also pointed out that the Dr Ambedkar International Center is being established in Lucknow offering scholarships to youths from SC and ST communities for higher education and competitive examinations.

The initiative for advanced studies is in its final stages, he added.

Addressing a 'Nari Shakti Vandan' programme in Hathras, Adityanath said the state wants to see daughters of Hathras excel in every field just as the daughters from other parts of western UP have in the Asian Games.

“We want the way daughters of western Uttar Pradesh did wonders in the Asian Games, in the same manner, daughters of Hathras district should also move forward,” he said.

"Our government has decided that we will make the daughters who bring gold medals in the Asian Games as Deputy SP," Adityanath said.