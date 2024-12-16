127 children from poor families died in Yadgir in one year: JD(S) MLA Kandakur

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) As many as 127 children died in Yadgir district due to various reasons in the last one year, said Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur on Monday.

Highlighting the plight of his district, he said those who died were all poor as the rich could afford treatment at corporate hospitals.

"127 children have died in Yadgir in the past one year. All of them were from poor families and were getting treatment in the government hospital," the JD(S) MLA said during a discussion in the Assembly on north Karnataka.

Kandakur said the health infrastructure in the Kalyana Karnataka region has "collapsed" and five maternal deaths took place in Ballari district.

According to him, in the past three years, 2,079 maternal deaths have happened in the state.

Congress MLA from Gulbarga Allamprabhu Patil drew the attention of the government towards the polluted water flowing into Bhima river as the water of its tributary Sina river is diverted in Maharashtra.

"We are not getting a drop of water from Sina river in Bhima river. Only wastewater is being diverted into Bhima. We are getting several water-borne diseases. Why is the government not complaining about this to the Central Water Commission," Patil asked.

He appealed to the government to construct at least four large lakes to fulfill the water requirements of the district headquarter town of Kalaburagi city.

The Gulbarga MLA requested the government to give school uniform contracts to the traditional weavers of the state to sustain their business.

Another Congress MLA, Srinivas Mane, highlighted the poor bus services affecting the studies of girls from the economically weaker section in his constituency Hanagal.

"In the absence of proper transport facility, girls are either attending their classes late or fail to reach school," the MLA said.

All the MLAs who spoke were unanimous that there should be more industries in north Karnataka region to address the issue of unemployment. PTI GMS KH