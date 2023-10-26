12.7 lakh devotees visit Shaktipeeths in Himachal Pradesh during Navratri

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) Over 12.7 lakh devotees visited various Shaktipeeths in the state during the Navratri festival from October 15 to 23, according to police data.

Advertisment

Shaktipeeths are shrines of goddess Sati, an incarnation of Parvati or Durga, who represents shakti or power.

Devotees from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states visited various Shaktipeeths such as Chintpurni in Una district, Sri Naina Devi Ji in Bilaspur, and Jawalaji, Brijeshwari, Sri Baglamukhi and Chamunda Devi temples in Kangra, said a police statement issued here on Wednesday.

People also thronged the Mata Bala Sundari temple in Sirmaur district and Tara Devi, Hatkoti and Kalibadi temples in Shimla district.

Of the total footfall of 12.72 lakh people at the Shaktipeeths across the state, the Sri Naina Devi Ji temple recorded was the most visited with 3.34 lakh people paying homage at the temple, followed by 2.91 lakh at the Mata Bala Sundari temple and 1.37 lakh at the Chintpurni temple, the police data showed.

About 96,466 vehicles including 7,420 heavy motor vehicles, 40,334 light vehicles and 48,712 two-wheelers came to these temples, it added. PTI BPL RPA