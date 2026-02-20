128 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails, govt tells assembly

Gandhinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) A total of 128 fishermen from Gujarat are currently languishing in Pakistani jails, the state assembly was informed on Friday.

State Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani shared this information while responding to a query raised by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Italia during Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session.

Vaghani said 128 fishermen are still behind bars in Pakistan as on January 20.

During the last two years, three fishermen have died in Pakistani jails, comprising two between January 2024 and January 2025 and one between January 2025 and January 2026, his written reply informed.

Vaghani said the state government writes letters to the Centre as part of efforts to secure the release of such fishermen.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency keeps taking into custody fishermen from Gujarat at regular intervals, accusing them of entering the Pakistani waters by crossing the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) in the Arabian Sea. PTI PJT PD BNM