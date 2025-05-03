1,283 kg of beef seized from express train in Vadodara; two booked

Vadodara, May 3 (PTI) Gujarat police seized 1,283 kg of beef being transported in the parcel van of a Mumbai-bound express train at Vadodara railway station, an official said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against two persons in connection with the seizure that took place on the Golden Temple Express on Wednesday evening, the official said.

As many as 16 parcels carrying 1,283 kg of meat being transported from Amritsar, Punjab, were seized from the train, and an FIR was registered against two persons on Friday evening after the forensic laboratory confirmed it to be beef, said Saroj Kumari, Superintendent of Police (SP), Western Railway, Vadodara.

She said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) (dealing with mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering an animal useless) against Vijay Singh and Jafar Shabir, the sender and receiver of the parcels, respectively.

The official said efforts were underway to nab the accused persons.

The Vadodara railway police, in a statement, said they had received a tip-off about banned meat being transported in the train.

Following the seizure, samples were sent for forensic examination at Surat Forensic Science Laboratory, which confirmed that it was beef, it said. PTI COR KA ARU