128th Infantry Corps plants over 5,00,000 saplings in Jaisalmer; sets world record

Jaisalmer, Sep 22 (PTI) The 128th Infantry Battalion (ETF) of the Territorial Army, Rajputana Rifles in collaboration with district administration set a world record on Sunday by planting over 5,00,000 saplings in an hour, an official statement said.

This initiative was part of the Prime Minister's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign and the unit's outreach programme, "Bhagidari and Jimmedari," focused on enhancing ecological restoration and fostering environmental awareness within local communities, the statement read.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from a range of stakeholders, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, Jaisalmer District Administration, local police, Border Home Guards, the Sankalp Taru NGO and students from various schools and colleges.

The drive took place simultaneously at seven different locations in Jaisalmer, showcasing a collaborative effort towards community development and environmental protection, the statement said.

Under the theme "Protect Trees," with the motto "Those Who Protect The Trees Are Protected," the unit set several provisional world records recognized by the World Book of Records.

These include the most saplings planted by a team in one hour, the most saplings planted by a team of women in one hour and the largest number of people planting saplings simultaneously at a single location, according to the defence spokesperson.

The plantation took place across seven locations- New Airport Link Road at Gadisar, Jaisalmer cantonment, Degri Mata Mandir in Fatehgarh, Hiyag ji ka Mandir in Shri Mohangarh, Veer Shri Sohda ji Ka Mandir in Sam and Hamira Sati Mata Mandir.

Project and Administrative Officer, Ranisar Plantation Site, Major Anant Kumar Singh said 5,19,310 saplings were planted in one hour.

He said that 2.57 lakh saplings were planted in the Military Station area, 1.70 lakh at New Link Road Ranisar and 91,490 saplings were planted at Degrai Mata Mandir Sanvata, Hiyagji Ka Mandir Shrimohangarh, Veershree Sodha Ji Ka Mandir Salkha, Satimata Mandir Hamira and Ghotaru site.

He said that the World Book of Records, London has also provided a provisional certificate for this world record.

The officer informed that earlier, the Forest Department of the Assam government had registered a world record by planting 3,31,000 saplings in one hour.