129 people wanted in criminal cases arrested as Odisha Police conduct special drive

Bhubaneswar, Aug 9 (PTI) The Odisha Police arrested 129 people, wanted in different criminal cases, over the last nine days during a special drive, a senior officer said on Saturday.

'Operation Garuda' was launched on August 1 for curbing crime, smuggling, and anti-social activities, ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said, addressing a press conference.

He said it will continue till August 14, and so far, 3,159 non-bailable warrants have been executed as a part of it.

Till Saturday, 51 firearms, 95 rounds of ammunition and Rs 1.45 lakh in cash were seized, Kumar said.

A total of 890 excise-related cases were registered across the state, and 17,069 litres of illicit liquor were seized, he said.

Eleven NDPS cases were registered after 888 kg of ganja and 44.57 gram of brown sugar were seized, he added.

Kumar said 11 cases related to gambling were lodged, and Rs 2.79 lakh in cash were seized during the operation.

Police have also registered 115 drunk driving cases, and seized an equal number of vehicles, mainly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities, he said.

The ADG said the achievements reflect the dedication, coordination, and zeal of all districts in making 'Operation Garuda' a success.

"We will intensify the operation in the coming week," he said. PTI BBM BBM SOM