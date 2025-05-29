129 persons booked for road rules violation in Palghar during 'all-out' drive

Palghar, May 29 (PTI) Police have conducted an "all-out" drive against illegal activities in Maharashtra's Palghar district and registered cases against 129 persons for violation of road rules as well as seized the banned gutka, officials said on Thursday.

Traffic rules enforcement was a key component of the drive conducted by the district rural police on Tuesday.

The police registered cases against 129 motorists under the Motor Vehicles Act for flouting road regulations and imposed fines of Rs 54,300 on them, an official release said.

They also seized the banned gutka valued at Rs 55.23 lakh and registered three cases in this connection, it said.

The police also took action under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and collected fines of Rs 65,390 for its violations, the release added without elaborating. PTI COR GK