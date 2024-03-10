13 additional judges elevated as permanent judges

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Thirteen additional judges from three high courts were on Sunday elevated as permanent judges.

While 10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court were made permanent judges, two from Andhra Pradesh High Court were also elevated.

One judge whose parent high court is the Andhra Pradesh High Court was made a permanent judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their elevation on X.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is colloquially called "permanent judge". PTI NAB NAB SZM