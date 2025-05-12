13 arrested for vandalising bar, shooting bouncer after being asked to leave

Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Thirteen people were arrested for allegedly vandalising a bar in Bhubaneswar and shooting its security guard after they were asked to leave as it was closing, police said on Monday.

Enraged after being asked to leave as it was 2 am already, they hurled stones at the bar located in the Chandrasekharpur area, which shattered some glasses.

While some members of the group stayed put outside the bar, others went to get more men to intensify the vandalism, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

Around 4 am, when the security guard who had asked them to leave came out, they assaulted him and then shot him, he said.

The guard, identified as Surya Kanta Pradhan (34), sustained a gunshot wound on his right leg, police said, adding that he is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here and is in a stable condition.

After receiving a complaint, multiple police teams conducted raids in Puri, Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack, and Khurda and made the arrests, Singh said.

A 7.65 mm pistol, made in the US, was seized from the possession of the prime accused, they added. PTI BBM BBM SOM