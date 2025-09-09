13 arrested in Ranchi sex racket case

Ranchi, Sep 9 (PTI) Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a sex racket in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday.

Ten women hailing from West Bengal, who were earlier detained during a raid at a private hostel in Lalpur on Sunday, have been arrested, a senior officer said.

The sex racket was operating from the hostel, he said.

"On the inputs given by the women, we arrested three handlers. All the accused have been sent to judicial custody," DSP (City) Kumar V Raman said. PTI RPS SOM ACD