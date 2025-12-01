13 Bangladeshi fishermen drift into Indian waters, reach Srikakulam

Etcherla (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 1 (PTI) As many as 13 Bangladeshi fishermen who reportedly drifted into Indian territorial waters were traced in Srikakulam district, a police official said on Monday.

According to police, the fishermen, all natives of Bhola district in Bangladesh, reached the Srikakulam coast on Sunday after their boat’s engine malfunctioned at sea.

"They (the fishermen) said they left Dhaka on November 10 for fishing and were pushed into Indian waters by strong winds over the past 20 days," Srikakulam Superintendent of Police K V Maheswara Reddy told PTI.

The fishermen told authorities they had carried food sufficient for only seven days and survived mainly on water for the rest of the journey, he said.

Reddy said local fishermen spotted the foreign vessel and alerted police.

Authorities later confirmed that the boat had entered India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends up to 200 nautical miles and requires mandatory permission from Indian authorities.

Police said the entry constitutes an offence under Sections 3, read with 10, and 7, read with 4, of the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981.

Local authorities have informed their counterparts in Bangladesh, and further procedures are underway. PTI MS STH SSK