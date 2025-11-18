13 booked for attacking revenue officials in village in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Thirteen people were booked in connection with an attack on a revenue team in Karnaipur village where it had gone to free a piece of land from illegal possession, police said on Tuesday.

ACP (Phoolpur) Vivek Yadav said the team had gone to the village at the order of Phoolpur SDM, where it came under an attack by the locals, who also set a hut on fire.

Naib Tehsildar Rajiv Shukla suffered a wound in the head in the assault, he said.

In the wake of the incident, several individuals, 13 of them named, were booked at the Baharia Police Station.

Yadav said two of those named in the FIR have been detained, and the rest are being looked for.