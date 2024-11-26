13 British healthcare companies take part in 10th UK-India Healthcare Trade Mission

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) A UK delegation, comprising 13 British healthcare companies covering medical technology, clinical services, digital health and AI, are participating in the 10th UK-India Healthcare Trade Mission 2024.

The delegation is meeting key industry leaders across the healthcare sector in Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi from November 26 to 28.

The aim of the mission is to create a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the citizens of both the UK and India, to transform the healthcare landscape in both countries and serve as a model for international cooperation in healthcare.

Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia, on Tuesday said, "...Digital health care really presents a promising opportunity for both the countries. We have had digital health successes with Spirit Health offering a patient monitoring system, which is particularly helpful in rural areas of India, and MedTech with Brandon on surgical lighting systems." NHS (National Health Service) England National Medical Director Sir Stephen Powis, also present on the occasion, said, "The 10th edition of the UK Healthcare Trade Mission to India and to bring with us a delegation of UK healthcare organisations, all of whom have been selected to represent the UK's world-class capabilities in healthcare innovation across the next generation of digital, med-tech, and education and training." Both India and the UK face the same challenges of rising demand, and the future success is going to lie in harnessing everything in terms of digital data, improvement sites and innovation, everything those areas and those topics have to offer to benefit patients, communities, and the staff that work in the healthcare systems, he said.

"So the UK companies that we have brought today bring a range of expertise in all these areas. They are looking for partnerships with leading Indian hospitals and healthcare providers and with tech companies to spread innovation to benefit patients in India," he added.

The 13 British companies that are part of the delegation are Abingdon Health, ANGLE, Cirdan, Exroid Technology, Global Access Diagnostics (GADx), Modality Partnership, Novocuris, Panakeia Technologies, Royal Free London Private Patients Unit, University Hospital Southampton, University of Derby, Upskill Health and VRiMS (Virtual Reality in Medicine and Surgery). PTI SM NP