13 candidates in fray for Ghatsila bypoll

Jamshedpur, Oct 24 (PTI) Thirteen candidates are in the fray for the Ghatsila assembly by-election after an Independent nominee withdrew his nomination papers on Friday, an official said.
On the last date for withdrawal of papers, Independent candidate Vikram Kisku decided to withdraw his nomination, the official said.
The 13 candidates in the fray are Babulal Soren (BJP), Somesh Chandra Soren (JMM), Ramdas Murmu (JLKM), Parvati Hansda (People's Party of India-Democratic), Panchanan Soren (Bharat Adivasi Party), Independent candidates Parmeshwar Tudu, Srilal Kisku, Mansa Ram Hansda, Narayan Singh, Vikash Hembram, Basant Kumar Topno, Manoj Kumar Singh, and Ramkrishna Kanti Mahali, East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer Karn Satyarthi told a press conference here.
Voting for the by-poll will be held on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
Altogether 2,56,352 voters, including 1,31,235 females, are eligible to cast their votes in the by-election, the DEO said.
Three hundred polling stations will be set up for the bypoll, he said.
The Ghatsila by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15.
The ruling JMM has nominated Ramdas Soren's son, Somesh Chandra Soren, for the bypoll, while the BJP candidate has fielded Babulal Soren, son of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren. PTI BS RG