13 children rescued by RPF from various railway stations

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) The RPF has rescued 13 children, including eight minors who were allegedly being trafficked, from various stations under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway, an official said on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in child trafficking, he said.

“Alert Railway Protection Force personnel rescued eight minors, including one girl, and arrested one alleged trafficker from Sahibganj railway station under ER's Malda division, on Tuesday,” he said.

The arrested person claimed that the children were being taken to Delhi for labour work, the official said.

The arrested accused was handed over to the government railway police (GRP) at Sahibganj, and a case registered against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

Five other girls were found “roaming aimlessly at Jamalpur railway station”, the official said.

“All the 13 rescued children were handed over to authorities for necessary counselling, care, and rehabilitation,” he added. PTI AMR RBT