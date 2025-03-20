13 criminals arrested in overnight raids in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Mar 20 (PTI) Altogether 13 criminals were arrested in overnight raids conducted by 27 police teams of Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The exercise was part of a special drive to check criminal activities in the district, he said.

SP (Seraikela-Kharswan) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said the police teams comprised 185 personnel, including the SDPO (Seraikela).

The teams launched raids at 100 places under various police stations and apprehended 13 criminals, while physical verification of 121 others was also conducted, Lunayat said.

Among those arrested, non-bailable warrants have been issued against 11 criminals, who were evading arrest, the SP said.

The special police drive will continue in the district, he added. PTI BS RBT