13 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Apr 12 (PTI) Thirteen cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, police said on Saturday.

They were arrested from Ghorpara forest within Sarwan police station limits on Friday.

"These cybercriminals were involved in online fraud. They deceived innocent people and siphoned off money from their accounts by posing as bank officials and customer care representatives," Deoghar DSP and district police spokesperson Laxman Prasad said.

In all, 13 mobile phones and several SIM cards were recovered from their possession, he said.