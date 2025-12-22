13 cybercriminals arrested in separate operations in Jharkhand

Dhanbad/Deoghar (Jharkhand), Dec 22 (PTI) Jharkhand Police arrested 13 cybercriminals in separate operations across Dhanbad and Deoghar districts, recovering mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, cash and other materials used to dupe people, officials said on Monday.

In Dhanbad, five cybercriminals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand were arrested following a late-night raid at a hotel within Bank More police station limits.

Dhanbad SP (City) Ritvik Shrivastava said the accused, aged between 23 and 33, confessed to committing cyber fraud and have several cases registered against them in different districts of the three states.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj Chouhan (29) and Sahil Khan (28) from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Biku Saw (26) from Rohtas, Bihar, and Pintu Kumar Mandal (23) and Basant Kumar Mandal (33) from Jharkhand.

Police recovered 10 mobile phones with 16 different SIMs, 38 ATM cards, Rs 6,000 in cash, an SUV, and items used in fingerprint cloning.

A special squad led by DSP Naushad Alam conducted the raid late Sunday night and arrested the accused from a hotel within Bank More police station limits.

In Deoghar, police arrested eight cybercriminals who were posing as customer care officers and defrauding people by luring them with cashback offers.

Deoghar DSP (Cyber) Raja Kumar Mitra told that a team from cyber police station carried out a raid at Teteria forest under Patharadda outpost in Sarath following on a tip-off and arrested the accused.

They have been identified as Dilbar Ansari, Tanveer Ansari (both from Sarath), Lukman Ansari (Sonaraythadi), Jitender Das, Sajan Mahra, Vishnu Mahra, Uttam Mahra and Rajesh Mahra (all from Patharadda).

Police recovered nine mobile phones and 11 SIM cards.

According to police, the accused used to deceive villagers by promising them benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana, including tractors, agricultural equipment, and other schemes.

They would call people posing as officials from the agriculture department and from digital payment apps and send them links. They would then defraud the victims by making them click on the links. PTI CORR ANB MNB