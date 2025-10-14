13 days after accident during Navratri celebrations, Thane woman succumbs to burns

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman, who sustained severe burns during a Navratri ritual last month, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarita Niranjan Dhaka, a resident of Dombivli who died on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 30, the day of Ashtami, when she was performing a 'hawan' (ritual fire ceremony) at her residence as part of Navratri celebrations.

According to police, while performing the ritual, the woman's 'odhani' (long scarf) accidentally caught fire from.

Within moments, her clothes, too, were engulfed in flames. Her husband immediately rushed to her aid and poured water to extinguish the fire, but by then she had suffered critical burn injuries.

An officer from the Tilak Nagar Police Station, Dombivli, said, "The woman sustained severe burns and was admitted to a private hospital on Manpada Road for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on October 13 (Monday)." An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and further investigation was underway, he added. PTI COR RSY