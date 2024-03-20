13 former sarpanchs, panchs among 19 prominent persons join BJP in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) Thirteen former sarpanchs and panchs were among the 20 prominent personalities who joined the BJP in Jammu on Wednesday in a bid to strengthen the party at the grass root level during the Lok Sabha elections.

Welcoming the new entrants, BJP general secretary Ashok Koul said that anyone who believes in the party's ideology is welcome in it.

Seven sarpanchs, two naib-sarpanchs, six panchs, three former army officers, an educationist and others joined the BJP in Koul's presence.

Koul said the public welfare schemes launched for the poor and needy by the Narendra Modi government testifies its commitment for the overall development of its citizens on the lines of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas”.

“Hundreds of people are joining the BJP everyday, trusting the policies of the Modi government. Today, prominent political and social personalities from far-flung areas like Reasi, Mahore and Arnas have joined the BJP, having witnessed the development taking place in their areas," he said.

Koul said they have a strong belief that Jammu and Kashmir will march to greater heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. PTI AB AS AS