13 get life term for lynching of father-son in Murshidabad during protests over Waqf Amendment Act

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday sentenced 13 people to life imprisonment for the lynching of a man and his son during the protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in April.

The fast-track court in Jangipur also directed the state to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.

Haragobinda Das (72) and his son Chandan Das (42) were killed by a mob at their house in Jafrabad in the Samserganj police station area on April 12.

The court had convicted these 13 accused on Monday.

Violent protests rocked Murshidabad district from April 8 to 12, after the Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed in Parliament. PTI AMR SOM