13 held for violence in MP's Mhow after India's Champions Trophy win; situation under control

Mhow/Indore: Thirteen persons have been arrested in connection with clashes in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow town after stone pelting at a rally celebrating the Indian cricket team's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final, officials said on Monday.

Four persons suffered injuries in the incident which took place late Sunday night, Indore Collector Ashish Singh told reporters.

According to police, there were five incidents of violence in different areas of the town, located in Indore district, and three cars and several two-wheelers were attacked and set afire.

The collector said the police have so far arrested 13 persons on charges of indulging in arson and violence in Mhow town, where the situation is currently under control.

Soon after getting information about the violence, police reached the spot and made efforts to restore peace in the troubled area, he said.

So far, 13 persons have been arrested and an FIR registered in the matter. Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) will also be taken against some of them, he said.

Some more FIRs will also be registered in connection with the incidents on the basis of people's statements, the collector said, adding that some videos related to the incidents have also surfaced.

"Peace is restored in the area at present. Nobody will be spared and stringent action will be taken against those responsible for it (violence)," he said.

The collector also appealed to the people not to spread rumours/messages on social media and warned of action against those indulging in such acts.

Asked about the reason behind the incidents, the collector said it started near a mosque, where those already taking out a procession had some dispute with another group, following which they manhandled each other.

The procession was taken out from different areas and later one of the groups had a dispute with others over bursting of firecrackers, as per the initial reports, he said.

After a probe, it will be clear and who all are responsible for it, the official said.

Meanwhile, Mhow police station in-charge Rahul Sharma said three cars and a dozen two-wheelers were attacked and set ablaze.

The police were investigating all five incidents -- in Taal Mohalla, Sewa Marg, Patti Bazar, Manek Chowk and Jama Masjid areas, he said.

The entire CCTV footage and videos shot by people on mobile phones were being examined to identify those who indulged in the arson, vandalism and stone-pelting, the official said.

A large contingent of security personnel arrived in Mhow late Sunday night, he said.

Senior police officials also reached Mhow, located 25 kilometres from the Indore district headquarters, and took stock of the situation.

Locals had earlier said a group of young cricket enthusiasts had organised a rally to celebrate India's victory against New Zealand.

However, as they approached the Jama Masjid area, a large group of individuals allegedly began hurling stones at them, leading to chaos and forcing them to abandon their motorcycles and flee, they said.

In the aftermath, some people set fire to a number of abandoned motorcycles, further escalating tensions, they said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Nimish Agarwal on Sunday night told a news agency that a rally was being taken out in Mhow to celebrate India's Champions Trophy victory.

During this, some people had an altercation that escalated into the two parties pelting each other with stones, he added.

The clashes sparked panic in multiple areas of the town, the locals said.