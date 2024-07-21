13 Indians, lured into cyber-scamming centres in Laos, rescued

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Thirteen Indians, who were lured into certain cyber-scamming centres in Laos, have been rescued and sent back home, the Indian embassy in the Southeast Asian country said on Sunday.

"In our continued work to ensure safety & well-being of Indians as top priority, Embassy successfully rescues 13 Indians from cyberscamming centres in Laos & ensures their safe return to India," the mission posted on 'X'.

"So far, Embassy has rescued 518 Indians. We thank Lao authorities for their cooperation," it said.

On May 7, the embassy came out with an advisory cautioning Indians against fake job offers.

"Instances have come to our notice recently wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand," it had said.

"These fake jobs are for posts such as of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service' by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and crypto-currency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos," the embassy said in the advisory.

It said agents in places such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indians by taking simple interviews and tests.

"Victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos under harsh and restrictive conditions," it said.

"At times, they are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture," the advisory said.

The embassy had said there were instances of Indian workers being brought to Laos to work in other regions of Laos in low-cost jobs such as mining, wood factory, etc.