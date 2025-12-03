13 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, flyers frustrated

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) A chaotic situation unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after Indigo airlines cancelled 13 flights to various destinations, including Delhi and Bangalore from here, airport sources said.

The airport, however, maintained that some IndiGo flights have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Similarly, the airline also cancelled 18 incoming flights from various destinations, the sources said.

Nine flights were cancelled on Tuesday alone.

“Deeply unfortunate to see #Ayyappadevotees forced to protest at Hyderabad Airport after @IndiGo6E failed to address hours-long delays. Passengers deserve clarity, and responsible service. Hope the authorities take immediate action,” a netizen said in a post on X tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu.

Social media was flooded with videos showing frustrated passengers arguing with airline staff over the cancellations.

Scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to secure enough crew for operating its flights.

Acknowledging the situation, an airline spokesperson said, "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements." The RGAI in a post on X said some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo’s customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport, however, maintained that operations at RGIA remain normal. PTI GDK ROH