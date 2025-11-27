13 injured as bus rams into flyover pillar near Jammu

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) At least thirteen passengers were injured on Thursday when a bus rammed into a pillar of an under-construction flyover on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway here, police said.

According to the officials, the incident occurred near the Bari Brahmana area when the bus, travelling from Jammu to Kathua, hit the pillar after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, allegedly due to overspeeding.

All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

More details are awaited.