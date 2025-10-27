13 injured as private bus turns turtle in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, Oct 27 (PTI) At least 13 passengers were injured after a private passenger bus travelling from Barmer to Kota overturned here on Monday morning, police said.

The injured were rushed to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota, where most of them were discharged after primary medical care, police said, adding that a case has been registered against the driver and the bus has been seized.

The incident occurred around 7.15 am at Dabi Turn under Nanta police station limits, when the bus, allegedly travelling at a high speed, hit a break to avoid a loaded truck ahead.

The vehicle skid on the wet, muddy road before overturning, Nanta SHO Naval Kishore Sharma said.

At least 13 passengers on board the bus, both men and women, sustained injuries in the accident. However, none the injuries were severe and most of them were discharged after preliminary treatment, he added.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the injured passengers, police registered a case against the bus driver for negligent driving, and seized the bus, the SHO said. PTI COR ARI