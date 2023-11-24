13 injured as truck hits van in Mathura, 4 critical

Mathura (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) As many as 13 persons riding a van were injured here on Friday when the vehicle was hit by a truck on the Delhi-Agra national highway, police said.

Four victims are said to be in critical condition, they added.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bishen said the passengers of the van were going to Palwal in Haryana from Firozabad for 'tilak', a pre-wedding ceremony.

As soon as the van entered the national highway from the service road, it was hit by a truck from behind, the SP said.

He added that the impact of the collision was so severe that all the passengers of the van, including the driver, were injured.

Nine injured passengers of the van were admitted to a private hospital in Mathura, while four who were in critical condition were rushed to a private hospital in Kosi Kalan, the police said.

The SP added that the driver of the truck has been arrested and action is being initiated against him. PTI COR NAV RPA