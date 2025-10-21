13 injured in 2 incidents of violence in UP's Etah: Police

Etah (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Incidents of violence from two different police station areas on the day of Diwali were reported in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Thirteen people were injured in the incidents, they added.

According to police, the first incident occurred in Nagla Mohan village within the Raja Ka Rampur police station limits, where a minor dispute escalated into a violent altercation. Two groups engaged in a fierce exchange of blows using sticks, rods and bricks. Five people, including an Army jawan and an Agniveer, were seriously injured in the incident.

A video of the altercation went viral on social media, showing women also carrying sticks. On receiving information, police arrived at the scene and the injured were taken to the Aliganj Community Health Centre for treatment.

Circle Officer Nitesh Garg said police have initiated an investigation based on the viral video.

The second incident occurred in Garhanpur village within the Kotwali Dehat police station limits. Some villagers allegedly entered a house and attacked its occupants over an old dispute. Women and children were also allegedly assaulted. The attackers are accused of vandalising the house and looting valuables. Eight people were seriously injured in the incident.

Police got all the injured admitted to the Etah Medical College and inspected the spot.

Station House Officer, Kotwali Dehat, Jitendra Kumar Gautam, said action will be taken on the basis of the complaint.

Police are patrolling the villages to maintain peace and order, officials said. PTI COR NAV RC