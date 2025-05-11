13 Karnataka students return safely from Kashmir to New Delhi

Bengaluru, May 11 (PTI) Thirteen students from Karnataka studying at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology in Srinagar have returned safely to New Delhi, due to the coordinated efforts of the Government of India.

It was facilitated by the Ministry of Steel and Heavy Industries under the close supervision of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, his office said in a statement.

The group travelled from Srinagar to Jammu by bus and then onwards to Delhi by train, it said.

Officials from the Ministry of Steel and Heavy Industries received the students upon arrival at the railway station and personally escorted them, it said, adding that arrangements have been made for their safe journey to Bengaluru.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in moments like these is both inspiring and reassuring. His clear instructions and deep personal commitment to every citizen's welfare enabled swift coordination between departments. I commend our security agencies, railway personnel, and ministry officials who acted with precision and compassion. The safety of our people, especially students from distant regions, is our foremost priority," Kumaraswamy said.

The students expressed heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister, the Government of India and Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

Harshith, a student in the group, thanking the PM and the minister, said, "We were uncertain and anxious when tensions rose in the region. But the Government of India's quick response changed everything. From the moment we were informed of the arrangements, we felt taken care of." PTI KSU KH