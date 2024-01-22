13 key points of PM Modi’s address after Ram Lalla’s consecration

New Delhi: Addressing a gathering after the consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this occasion is not of mere triumph but of humility.

While Modi termed the Ram Temple as the dawn of a prosperous and developed India, here are the key highlights of his speech.

A new era for Ram Lalla

Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. He will now reside in this divine temple. I firmly believe, with immense devotion, that the experience of what has happened will be felt by devotees of Lord Ram in every corner of the country, and the world.

This moment is supernatural. This time is the most sacred. This atmosphere, this environment, this energy, this moment... is a blessing from Lord Shri Ram.

January 22, 2024... this sun has brought a remarkable aura. January 22, 2024, is not just a date on the calendar. It marks the beginning of a new era.

Breaking the chains of slavery

A nation rising by breaking the mentality of slavery, a nation drawing courage from every affliction of the past, creates a new history in this manner.

A thousand years from today, people will talk about this date, this moment. And how great is Lord Ram's grace that we are living in this moment, witnessing it happen.

Gratitude to the judiciary

In India's Constitution, in its first copy, Lord Ram is present. Even after the advent of the Constitution, legal battles over the existence of Lord Shri Ram continued for decades. I express my gratitude to the judiciary of India, which upheld the dignity of justice. The temple of Lord Ram, synonymous with justice, was also built in a judicial manner.

Remembering contribution and sacrifices of countless Ram bhakts

Today, in this historic moment, the country is also remembering those personalities whose efforts and dedication have made this auspicious day possible. Many people have shown the pinnacle of sacrifice and penance in the work of Ram. We are all indebted to those countless devotees of Ram, those countless volunteers, and those countless saints and sages.

Ram Mandir shows our future will be more beautiful than our past

Today's occasion is not only a moment of celebration but also a moment that signifies the maturity of Indian society. For us, this occasion is not only about victory but also about humility.

The history of the world is a witness that many nations get entangled in their own history. Whenever such countries have tried to unravel the tangled knots of their history, they have faced great difficulties in achieving success.

In fact, many times the situations have become more challenging than before. However, the way our country has untangled this knot of history with seriousness and sensitivity, it indicates that our future is going to be much more beautiful than our past.

Message to those who did fear-mongering

There was a time when some people said that if the Ram temple is built, it will lead to unrest. Such people failed to understand the purity of India's social sentiment. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, harmony, and coordination in Indian society.

We are seeing that this construction is not igniting any fire, but rather it is giving birth to energy. The Ram temple has brought inspiration for every section of society to move towards a brighter future.

Today, I call upon those people... Feel it, rethink your perspective.

Ram is not fire, Ram is energy. Ram is not a dispute, Ram is the solution. Ram is not only ours, Ram is for everyone. Ram is not just the present, Ram is eternal.

Ram Temple is the temple of national consciousness

This is not just a divine temple. It is a temple of India's vision, philosophy, and direction. It is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram.

Ram is the faith of India, the foundation of India.

Ram is the thought of India, the law of India.

Ram is the consciousness of India, the contemplation of India.

Ram is the prestige of India, the might of India.

Ram is the flow, Ram is the influence.

Ram is the norm, and Ram is the policy.

Ram is the permanence, and Ram is the continuity.

Ram is vast, Ram is expansive.

Ram is all-encompassing, Ram is the universe, the soul of the universe. And therefore, when Ram is established, its impact lasts not just for years or centuries. Its impact is for thousands of years.

Ramlalla embodies the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Today, as the whole world is connected with the life-infusing ceremony of the Ram temple, we are witnessing the omnipresence of Ram. The celebration in India is echoed in many countries. Today's celebration in Ayodhya has also become a festival of those global traditions of the Ramayana. This establishment of Ramlala is also an embodiment of the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Today in Ayodhya, not just the idol of Shri Ram has been infused with life. It is also the life-infusion of unbreakable faith in Indian culture as represented by Shri Ram. It is the life-infusion of human values and supreme ideals. The entire world needs these values and ideals today. We have been repeating the resolution of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' for centuries. Today, this resolution has taken a concrete shape in the form of the Ram temple.

The impact of Shri Ram’s Pran Pratishtha

When Shri Ram’s kingdom is established , its impact lasts not just for years or centuries. Its impact is for thousands of years. Ram was established in his kingdom for ten thousand years. That means Ramrajya was established for thousands of years. When Ram came in Treta Yuga, Ramrajya was established for thousands of years. For thousands of years, Ram guided the world.

The generations a thousand years from now will remember our nation-building efforts of today. Therefore, I say – Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai. We have to lay the foundation for India of the next thousand years, starting from this sacred time.

Step towards nation building

Moving beyond the construction of the temple, now all of us citizens, from this moment, pledge to build a capable, magnificent, and divine India. The thoughts of Ram should be in 'Manas' as well as in the public psyche - this is the step towards nation-building.

A call to the youth of India

I tell the youth of my country. You have the inspiration of thousands of years of tradition in front of you. You represent the generation of India... that is hoisting the flag on the moon, that is successfully conducting Mission Aditya by traveling 15 lakh kilometers to the Sun, that is waving the flag of Tejas in the sky and Vikrant in the sea. You have to write the new dawn of India while being proud of your heritage.

Rise of Viksit Bharat

This grand Ram temple will be a witness to the rise of a magnificent India, to the development of India! This temple teaches us that if the goal is proven true, if the goal is born out of collective and organized strength, then achieving that goal is not impossible.

This is India’s time

This is India's time, and India is now moving forward. We have reached here after centuries of waiting. We all have been waiting for this era, this period of time. Now, we will not stop. We will reach the heights of development.