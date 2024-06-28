13 killed after bus crashes into stationary truck in K'taka

Haveri (Karnataka), Jun 28 (PTI) At least 13 people were killed and two more critically injured after their mini-bus crashed into a stationary truck in Byadagi Taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district early Friday, officials said.

The victims, who were from Shivamogga, were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay obeisance to Goddess Yallamma, they said.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be serious, police said.

It seems that the accident happened as the bus's driver feel asleep at the wheel, they said. PTI GMS ANB ANB